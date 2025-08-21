Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Vital Energy, Inc. $VTLE

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,171 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of Vital Energy worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 48.3% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,284,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,289 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,895,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Vital Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,395,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Vital Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,392,000. Finally, Condire Management LP bought a new stake in Vital Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $19,066,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VTLE shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vital Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Vital Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $28.20.

In other Vital Energy news, major shareholder Richard D. Campbell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $906,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,568,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,149,065.96. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VTLE opened at $14.3950 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Vital Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $38.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.60.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.04. Vital Energy had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $429.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

