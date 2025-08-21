Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.84 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its position in CF Industries by 558.8% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in CF Industries by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its position in CF Industries by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 81,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 32,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $1,002,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 87,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,812,522.29. This trade represents a 10.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF stock opened at $85.3670 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.94. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.34 and a 52 week high of $104.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.58 and a 200-day moving average of $85.08.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CF. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $81.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

