Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited $VIPS

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter worth $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 41.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter worth $62,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VIPS. Bank of America decreased their price target on Vipshop from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Vipshop from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Vipshop from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vipshop from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Vipshop stock opened at $16.6710 on Thursday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.54.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

