Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berbice Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 44.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter worth $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Teradyne by 319.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Teradyne by 36.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $58,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,281,258. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 target price on shares of Teradyne and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Teradyne

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TER opened at $109.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.72. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.77 and a fifty-two week high of $144.16.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.02 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Teradyne has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.870 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.