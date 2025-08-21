Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.09 Million Stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. $RGR

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,394 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.32% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 748.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 115.1% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 18,642.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 506.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $34.1570 on Thursday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $31.64 and a one year high of $42.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $552.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.18 and a beta of 0.07.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $132.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th.

Insider Activity

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $286,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,191.20. This represents a 93.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher John Killoy sold 8,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $317,656.83. Following the transaction, the director owned 41,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,098.59. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment focuses on manufacturing and selling rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors.

