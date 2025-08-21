Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in APA Corporation $APA

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in APA were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in APA by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,186,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,055 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in APA during the fourth quarter worth about $30,767,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in APA by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,297,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,212 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in APA during the first quarter worth about $22,533,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in APA by 8.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,932,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $20.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.95. APA Corporation has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $29.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. APA had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 10.53%.The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that APA Corporation will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on APA from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on APA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on APA in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on APA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on APA

APA Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.