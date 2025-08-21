Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.11 Million Stake in Ball Corporation $BALL

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Ball by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $568,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $454,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ball by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,055,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,447,000 after acquiring an additional 367,798 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball Price Performance

NYSE:BALL opened at $53.1650 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. Ball Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $68.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.08.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Ball has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ball from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

