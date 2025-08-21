Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.13 Million Stake in Cars.com Inc. $CARS

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 188,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,505 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 624.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 282,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after buying an additional 102,015 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 13.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 46,562 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,460,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 18,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Cars.com Stock Performance

NYSE CARS opened at $12.0550 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $740.66 million, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.30. Cars.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $178.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.43 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CARS. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cars.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.30.

Read Our Latest Report on Cars.com

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Matthew B. Crawford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $176,550.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 98,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,885.97. The trade was a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cars.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.