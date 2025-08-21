Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Innovex International, Inc. $INVX

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX – Free Report) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,934 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.18% of Innovex International worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovex International during the first quarter valued at $7,089,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Innovex International by 36.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 454,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 121,582 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Innovex International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovex International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 20,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovex International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,306,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,342,000 after acquiring an additional 43,343 shares during the last quarter.

Innovex International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INVX opened at $16.02 on Thursday. Innovex International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $19.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Innovex International ( NYSE:INVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Innovex International had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $224.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.00 million. Innovex International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INVX shares. Johnson Rice raised shares of Innovex International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Innovex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Innovex International in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Innovex International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovex International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Innovex International Company Profile

Innovex International, Inc engages in the provision of solutions for both onshore and offshore applications within the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on September 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Humble, TX.

