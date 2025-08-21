Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2 Million Holdings in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,736,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,876,815,000 after purchasing an additional 999,797 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Rollins by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,046,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,221,000 after buying an additional 322,610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Rollins by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,774,000 after buying an additional 260,223 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,301,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,331,000 after buying an additional 49,871 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,860,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,248,000 after buying an additional 279,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $58.4330 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.94. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.34 and a 1-year high of $59.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 36.96%. The firm had revenue of $999.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $2,270,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 662,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,623,011.79. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Rollins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

