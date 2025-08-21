Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. $MLAB

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 151,862 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,026,000 after purchasing an additional 99,819 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1,390.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 32,091 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,305,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 14,805.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 14,863 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.50.

Mesa Laboratories Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $68.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.58. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.45 and a 12-month high of $155.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $378.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -491.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently -457.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $45,840.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,192.96. This represents a 45.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 1,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $188,315.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 45,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,426.88. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,053 shares of company stock worth $296,507. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

(Free Report)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment offers biological, chemical, and cleaning indicators, used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization decontamination, disinfection, and cleaning processes in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.