Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 82.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.43.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of FRT opened at $96.4040 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.14. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $80.65 and a 1 year high of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.63.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $302.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.25 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 114.43%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

