Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Conagra Brands $CAG

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,793,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,776,000 after purchasing an additional 914,820 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 842,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,459,000 after purchasing an additional 89,445 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at about $396,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 42.1% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 259,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 16,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:CAG opened at $19.2450 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.08. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.05.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2,781,800 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.92%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.