Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 16,078 Shares of Ceva, Inc. $CEVA

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,078 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ceva were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in Ceva by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Ceva by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Ceva by 44.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ceva by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ceva by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ceva alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CEVA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ceva from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ceva in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ceva from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Ceva Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $22.20 on Thursday. Ceva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $38.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average is $25.04. The company has a market cap of $530.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Ceva had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ceva, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceva Profile

(Free Report)

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.