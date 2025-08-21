Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 17,758 Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. $DFH

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,758 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of Dream Finders Homes worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 14.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 10.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 907.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dream Finders Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Insider Transactions at Dream Finders Homes

In other news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 10,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $301,794.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,957,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,447,613.83. The trade was a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 52,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,179 over the last 90 days. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

Dream Finders Homes stock opened at $27.9340 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.80. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.90.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.08). Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 30.18%. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Dream Finders Homes Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

