Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 300 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QSR. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 438.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $63.7440 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.71 and a 12 month high of $74.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.63.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QSR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 70,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $4,905,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 182,897 shares in the company, valued at $12,817,421.76. The trade was a 27.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

