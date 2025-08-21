Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Holdings in Caleres, Inc. $CAL

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,642 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.32% of Caleres worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAL. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,781,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Caleres by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Caleres during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital cut their target price on Caleres from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

CAL opened at $14.6550 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.14. Caleres, Inc. has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $44.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.32.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $614.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.93 million. Caleres had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

