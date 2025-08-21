Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,175 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 430.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

LVS opened at $53.5940 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.10. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $30.18 and a one year high of $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 55.37% and a net margin of 12.16%.Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 23rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the casino operator to buy up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LVS. Mizuho raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Argus raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

