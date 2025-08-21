Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 116.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,029 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 714.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $68.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.09). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.05%.The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-4.940 EPS. Analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, July 25th. Baird R W cut shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Leerink Partners set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.58.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

