Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 116.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,029 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 714.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.
Henry Schein Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $68.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.60.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, July 25th. Baird R W cut shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Leerink Partners set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.58.
Check Out Our Latest Report on HSIC
Henry Schein Company Profile
Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Henry Schein
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Lowe’s Builds Value for Investors: Still a Good Buy in 2025
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Jackson Hole 2025: Fed’s Signal Could Shift Stocks Fast
- Stock Average Calculator
- Rocket Lab Stock: Breakout Brewing or Time for Patience?
Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.