Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. $TXT

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Textron by 5.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,166,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $590,059,000 after buying an additional 433,567 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Textron by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,803,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $137,971,000 after buying an additional 155,384 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Textron in the first quarter worth $89,403,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Textron by 6,785.9% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,236,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,575,000 after buying an additional 1,218,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Textron by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,031,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,872,000 after buying an additional 510,085 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 28,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $2,265,457.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,216.88. The trade was a 43.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Textron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $79.3760 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.70 and a fifty-two week high of $91.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.31 and a 200-day moving average of $74.80.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Textron had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 5.80%.The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 1.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Textron from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.67.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

