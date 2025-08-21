Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,237 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,218 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AKAM opened at $76.06 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $106.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.18. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.620-1.660 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $1,004,273.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,079.75. This represents a 23.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $303,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,945.36. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,014. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

