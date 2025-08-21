Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Position in Deluxe Corporation $DLX

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,083 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,281,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 9.0% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 222,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 18,443 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the first quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deluxe in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deluxe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Deluxe Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of DLX opened at $19.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average is $16.20. Deluxe Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $521.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.93 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.12%. Deluxe’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Deluxe Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

Deluxe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.