Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 179,755 Shares of The Mosaic Company $MOS

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 67.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 179,755 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,599,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on Mosaic from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Mosaic from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.42.

MOS opened at $32.4180 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $38.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average of $31.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.35%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 18,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 128,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,948.58. This trade represents a 12.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

