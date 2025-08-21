Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 43,477 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 72.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,477 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Jabil in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 110.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 3,411.1% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $222,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 36,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,108,100. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total transaction of $4,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,420,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,305,648. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,847 shares of company stock valued at $66,534,847 in the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Price Performance

NYSE JBL opened at $204.2730 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.77. Jabil, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.67 and a 1 year high of $232.84. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Jabil had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 2.02%.The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.330-9.330 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.640-3.040 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Jabil from $214.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Jabil from $206.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Argus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBL

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.