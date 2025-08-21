Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB) Trading 0.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.02 and last traded at $48.99. 9,367 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 19,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.96.

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.73 and its 200 day moving average is $48.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 15,361 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 35,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 51,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 19,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 1,753.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 300,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,692,000 after buying an additional 284,581 shares in the last quarter.

About Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF

The Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (PCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund broadly invests in investment grade US fixed income securities that meet certain environmental, social and governance criteria on a sector-specific basis. The actively managed targets bonds with maturities of three years or more.

