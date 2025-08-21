PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PVH. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on PVH from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PVH from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on PVH from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 5th.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH stock opened at $75.8910 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.65 and a 200-day moving average of $72.91. PVH has a one year low of $59.28 and a one year high of $113.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.06. PVH had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. PVH has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 1.850-2.00 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 10.750-11.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PVH will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PVH

In related news, Director Jesper Andersen purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.10 per share, for a total transaction of $39,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,649.60. This trade represents a 441.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stefan Larsson bought 15,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 269,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,222,476.96. The trade was a 6.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of PVH by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 209,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,539,000 after acquiring an additional 18,370 shares during the period. Visionary Horizons LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at about $513,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of PVH by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of PVH by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 38,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

