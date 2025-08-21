Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 331.03% from the stock’s current price.

Pyxis Oncology Trading Down 3.3%

NASDAQ PYXS opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. Pyxis Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.8332 and a 1-year high of $5.3899. The company has a market capitalization of $71.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Pyxis Oncology will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,980,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,228 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 18,128 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

