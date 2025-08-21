Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 331.03% from the stock’s current price.
Pyxis Oncology Trading Down 3.3%
NASDAQ PYXS opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. Pyxis Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.8332 and a 1-year high of $5.3899. The company has a market capitalization of $71.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15.
Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Pyxis Oncology will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.
Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.
