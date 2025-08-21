Q1 Earnings Estimate for ATRA Issued By HC Wainwright

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns expects that the biotechnology company will earn $2.46 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Atara Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($10.39) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $18.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $82.56 million, a P/E ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 0.26.

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.51. Atara Biotherapeutics had a net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $17.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 million.

In related news, major shareholder Innovation Ltd Panacea bought 55,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $670,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,405,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,126,950. The trade was a 4.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 205,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 267,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

