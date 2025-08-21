Q1 Earnings Forecast for CVE:HME Issued By Noble Financial

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Noble Financial issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hemisphere Energy in a report released on Tuesday, August 19th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hemisphere Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Hemisphere Energy’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Shares of HME stock opened at C$1.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of C$190.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.82. Hemisphere Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.63 and a 1-year high of C$2.03.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. Hemisphere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.36%.

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Hemisphere Development Corp. and changed its name to Hemisphere Energy Corporation in April 2009.

