Q2 Earnings Estimate for Agilysys Issued By Northland Capmk

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) – Northland Capmk issued their Q2 2027 earnings per share estimates for Agilysys in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 18th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Agilysys’ current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Agilysys had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 4.85%.The company had revenue of $76.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Agilysys has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

AGYS has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Agilysys from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities set a $152.00 price objective on Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.86.

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $106.50 on Tuesday. Agilysys has a fifty-two week low of $63.71 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 213.00 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.90.

Insider Transactions at Agilysys

In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total value of $36,965.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 114,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,016,151.49. The trade was a 0.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Mutch sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $55,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,480,505.32. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,405 shares of company stock worth $158,033. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

