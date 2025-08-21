Q3 EPS Estimates for Bank of Hawaii Lifted by Zacks Research

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report issued on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Bank of Hawaii’s current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s FY2025 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BOH. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stephens lowered their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

NYSE:BOH opened at $65.6220 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $57.44 and a one year high of $82.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 16.30%.The company had revenue of $174.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,180,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,406,000 after acquiring an additional 418,055 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,884,000 after purchasing an additional 42,719 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth $54,309,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 706,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,700,000 after buying an additional 59,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at $41,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

