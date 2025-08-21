Q3 EPS Estimates for CF Industries Boosted by Zacks Research

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for CF Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for CF Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CF Industries’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.78 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CF. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CF Industries from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of CF opened at $85.3670 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.94. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $67.34 and a 1-year high of $104.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

CF Industries declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $1,002,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 87,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,812,522.29. The trade was a 10.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 21.8% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 1,497.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 109,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 102,401 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter worth $1,716,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in CF Industries by 62.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

