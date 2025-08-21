Q3 EPS Estimates for Comstock Resources Cut by Roth Capital

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) – Roth Capital decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Comstock Resources in a report released on Monday, August 18th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Roth Capital has a “Sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Comstock Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $18.25.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CRK stock opened at $15.4150 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.23 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $31.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average is $20.89.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $470.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.82 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 5.05%.The company’s revenue was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 12,657 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 804.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 68,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 18,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,329,000. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

