Q3 EPS Estimates for Sanara MedTech Raised by HC Wainwright

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Sanara MedTech in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 18th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.32). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sanara MedTech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.10) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sanara MedTech’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.10. Sanara MedTech had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.15 million.

Shares of SMTI opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.38. Sanara MedTech has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $39.08. The firm has a market cap of $273.50 million, a P/E ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Sanara MedTech by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Sanara MedTech by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Sanara MedTech by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Sanara MedTech by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sanara MedTech by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Sanara MedTech Inc, a medical technology company, develops, markets, and distributes surgical, wound, and skincare products and services to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen indicated for the management of surgical, traumatic, and partial- and full-thickness wounds, as well as first- and second-degree burns; and HYCOL, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen intended for the management of full and partial thickness wounds, including pressure ulcers, venous and arterial leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers.

