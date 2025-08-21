Q3 EPS Estimates for Sanara MedTech Raised by HC Wainwright

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2025

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTIFree Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Sanara MedTech in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 18th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.32). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sanara MedTech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.10) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sanara MedTech’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.10. Sanara MedTech had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.15 million.

Sanara MedTech Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of SMTI opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.38. Sanara MedTech has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $39.08. The firm has a market cap of $273.50 million, a P/E ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Sanara MedTech by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Sanara MedTech by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Sanara MedTech by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Sanara MedTech by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sanara MedTech by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sanara MedTech Inc, a medical technology company, develops, markets, and distributes surgical, wound, and skincare products and services to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen indicated for the management of surgical, traumatic, and partial- and full-thickness wounds, as well as first- and second-degree burns; and HYCOL, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen intended for the management of full and partial thickness wounds, including pressure ulcers, venous and arterial leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI)

Receive News & Ratings for Sanara MedTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanara MedTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.