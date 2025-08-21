Q3 EPS Estimates for Turtle Beach Reduced by Roth Capital

Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:TBCH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Turtle Beach in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 17th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Turtle Beach’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Turtle Beach’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get Turtle Beach alerts:

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. Turtle Beach had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 5.53%.The firm had revenue of $56.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.23 million. Turtle Beach has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Turtle Beach in a report on Monday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Turtle Beach in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Turtle Beach from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Turtle Beach currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TBCH

Turtle Beach Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TBCH opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.20. The company has a market cap of $307.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.83. Turtle Beach has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turtle Beach

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBCH. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Turtle Beach in the 2nd quarter worth $22,608,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Turtle Beach during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,930,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Turtle Beach during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,256,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Turtle Beach during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,438,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Turtle Beach in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Turtle Beach

In other news, Director William Z. Wyatt bought 693,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.41 per share, with a total value of $9,999,992.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 693,962 shares in the company, valued at $9,999,992.42. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Turtle Beach Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Turtle Beach Corporation operates as an audio technology company. It develops, commercializes, and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, handheld consoles, tablets, and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand. The company also offers gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads, and other accessories for the personal computer peripherals market under the brand of ROCCAT, as well as digital USB and analog microphones under the Neat Microphones brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turtle Beach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turtle Beach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.