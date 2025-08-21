Q3 EPS Forecast for lululemon athletica Lowered by Analyst

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of lululemon athletica in a report issued on Tuesday, August 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $3.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.16. The consensus estimate for lululemon athletica’s current full-year earnings is $14.36 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for lululemon athletica’s Q4 2026 earnings at $5.89 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $14.41 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.82 EPS.

LULU has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of lululemon athletica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.98.

LULU opened at $198.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16. lululemon athletica has a 12 month low of $185.95 and a 12 month high of $423.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.22.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.60. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 43.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.580-14.780 EPS. Q2 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.900 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,387,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in lululemon athletica by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in lululemon athletica by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $6,375,178.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,058,829.16. This represents a 19.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

