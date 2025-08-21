Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,770,000 shares, adropof25.5% from the July 15th total of 5,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently,2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently,2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Quanta Services Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of PWR opened at $375.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.13, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Quanta Services has a one year low of $227.08 and a one year high of $424.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.00.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.Quanta Services’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities downgraded Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $354.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $414.00 price objective (up from $364.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $432.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Argus set a $375.00 price objective on Quanta Services in a report on Monday, May 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $675,802,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $650,960,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,288,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Quanta Services by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,425,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $917,009,000 after purchasing an additional 882,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 22,475.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,261,000 after purchasing an additional 811,797 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

