QuantumScape Corporation $QS Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 35.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,409 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in QuantumScape by 2,086.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 660.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at QuantumScape

In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 465,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $3,817,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,641,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,478,447.31. This represents a 22.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 929,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $10,804,427.06. Following the transaction, the director owned 161,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,805.66. This trade represents a 85.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,956,517 shares of company stock worth $34,977,013. Corporate insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on QS. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on QuantumScape from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.90.

QuantumScape Trading Up 0.1%

QuantumScape stock opened at $7.9150 on Thursday. QuantumScape Corporation has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.40 and a quick ratio of 16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 4.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.71.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $36.67 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QuantumScape Corporation will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

