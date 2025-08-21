Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canaccord Genuity Group Analyst Says

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $1.70 to $2.30 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on QIPT. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.15.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on QIPT

Quipt Home Medical Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of QIPT opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $97.74 million, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Quipt Home Medical has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $3.27.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $58.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.37 million. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 9.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quipt Home Medical will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter worth about $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter worth about $70,000. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quipt Home Medical

(Get Free Report)

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.