Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:RBWRF) Short Interest Down 39.7% in July

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:RBWRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,600 shares, adeclineof39.7% from the July 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Rainbow Rare Earths Stock Down 15.3%

RBWRF stock opened at $0.1879 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14. Rainbow Rare Earths has a one year low of $0.0011 and a one year high of $0.28.

Get Rainbow Rare Earths alerts:

Rainbow Rare Earths Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

Receive News & Ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.