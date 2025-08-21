Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:RBWRF) Short Interest Down 39.7% in July

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:RBWRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,600 shares, adeclineof39.7% from the July 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Rainbow Rare Earths Stock Down 15.3%
RBWRF stock opened at $0.1879 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14. Rainbow Rare Earths has a one year low of $0.0011 and a one year high of $0.28.
Rainbow Rare Earths Company Profile
