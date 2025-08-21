Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.90 and last traded at $25.32. Approximately 21,717 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 520% from the average daily volume of 3,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Trading Up 0.4%

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.52.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th.

About Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00%

ramaco resources, inc. produces and sells metallurgical coal the company’s development portfolio includes the elk creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern west virginia; the berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of squire jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of west virginia and virginia; the knox creek property consisting of approximately 61,343 acres of controlled mineral that is located in virginia; and the ram mine property comprising approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern pennsylvania.

