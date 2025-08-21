Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives $60.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.7273.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Friday, July 18th.

In other Red Rock Resorts news, COO Kord Nichols sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 124,111 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,771. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey T. Welch sold 56,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $3,412,210.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 314,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,958,416.41. The trade was a 15.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 225,628 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,984 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $7,359,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 11.2% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 467.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 43.6% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. 47.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $59.66 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $35.09 and a 12 month high of $62.00.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $526.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.44 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 59.97% and a net margin of 8.89%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

