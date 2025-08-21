Rein Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNTX) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Brookline Capital Management

Rein Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Rein Therapeutics Price Performance

RNTX stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.31. Rein Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40.

Rein Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts expect that Rein Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rein Therapeutics

About Rein Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Rein Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rein Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rein Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rein Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Rein Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Rein Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead product candidate, ALRN-6924, which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

