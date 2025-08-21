Rein Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNTX) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Brookline Capital Management

Rein Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
Rein Therapeutics Price Performance
RNTX stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.31. Rein Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40.
Rein Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts expect that Rein Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rein Therapeutics
About Rein Therapeutics
Rein Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead product candidate, ALRN-6924, which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.
