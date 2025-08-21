Relo Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RELOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Relo Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RELOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 763,000 shares, adecreaseof35.0% from the July 15th total of 1,173,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Relo Group Stock Performance

Shares of RELOF stock opened at C$12.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.45. Relo Group has a one year low of C$11.61 and a one year high of C$12.83.

About Relo Group

Relo Group, Inc engages in the provision of property management services in Japan. The company offers leased corporate housing management services; and residential property management services. It also provides life support services, such as upskilling, medical examination, childcare, and nursing services, as well as leisure and accommodation services.

