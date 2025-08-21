Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Receives $41.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.6667.

RNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Renasant from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Renasant in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group raised their target price on Renasant from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd.

RNST stock opened at $37.6050 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day moving average is $35.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.94. Renasant has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $39.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Renasant by 365.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,215,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,786 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,789,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,230,000 after buying an additional 1,582,105 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 232.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,590,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,980,000 after buying an additional 1,112,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 48.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,203,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,169,000 after acquiring an additional 714,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 14.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,812,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,920,000 after acquiring an additional 595,609 shares in the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

