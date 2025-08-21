Rep. Lisa C. McClain Buys Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Chevron stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chevron alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $152.8990 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $264.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.76 and a 200-day moving average of $148.59. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 88.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 652,139.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,214,757,000 after acquiring an additional 83,702,101 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $2,721,477,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $1,466,751,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $1,362,232,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 21,191.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $904,746,000 after buying an additional 5,382,847 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.