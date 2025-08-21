Rep. Lisa C. McClain Buys Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Equity Lifestyle Properties stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Price Performance

ELS stock opened at $60.6260 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.15 and a 52-week high of $76.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.98.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity Lifestyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 24.13%.The firm had revenue of $313.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equity Lifestyle Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.110 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.780 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELS. Compass Point upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $67.50 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Equity Lifestyle Properties

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Lifestyle Properties

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 673.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 204.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 75.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 874.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.