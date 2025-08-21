Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Duke Energy stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $124.3720 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.20. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $105.20 and a 12-month high of $127.85. The firm has a market cap of $96.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.065 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duke Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 212.8% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 79,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 54,413 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 338.6% in the first quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 29,153 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 291,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,575,000 after purchasing an additional 20,942 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 9.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 127,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $832,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,768,397.72. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up from $124.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Duke Energy from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

