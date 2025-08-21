Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in NatWest Group stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

NatWest Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NWG opened at $15.0680 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average is $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. NatWest Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.17.

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 390.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of NatWest Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NWG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NatWest Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. L1 Capital Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the second quarter valued at about $146,913,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in NatWest Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 116,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

NatWest Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.