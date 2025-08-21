Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Sony stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sony alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Sony Price Performance

Shares of SONY stock opened at $28.1160 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $170.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.87. Sony Corporation has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $29.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sony ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.88 billion. Sony had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 13.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $189.90 EPS. Sony has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sony Corporation will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sony

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Sony by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 30,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony by 2.6% in the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Sony by 9.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Sony by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Sony Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.